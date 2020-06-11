COVID-19: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 18:57 ist
AFP Photo

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was on Thursday called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead.

India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario," the source told PTI.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Indian cricket
Sri Lanka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

