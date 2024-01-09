Cricket Australia congratulates Perry on 300th international match

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) has congratulated star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on her 300th international match and hailed her as a role model for the young generation.

The 33-year-old reached the significant milestone during the second T20I against India at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Perry had scored an unbeaten 34 as Australia claimed a six-wicket victory to level the series.

"Congratulations to Ellyse Perry on her 300th international appearance overnight," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"Ellyse is one of the finest allrounders the game has ever seen and is the most inspiring role model for young people aspiring to play sport."

Perry, who made her international debut against New Zealand in July 2007 as a 16-year-old, has been part of six T20 World Cup wins, two ODI World Cups titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.