Cricket Australia losses lower than expected, bumper paydays ahead

<p>Sydney: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket-australia">Cricket Australia</a> announced a net deficit of A$31.9 million for the 2023-4 financial year on Thursday, results that were better than expected at a low-point in the game's four-year cycle.</p><p>With a lucrative five-test home series against India starting in November and an Ashes series on home soil next year, the governing body can expect a big boost to revenue over the next 18 months.</p><p>"The better than forecast financial result ... is the result of a strong collaborative effort across Australian cricket to both manage costs and drive revenue," chief executive Nick Hockley said in news release.</p>.BCCI scraps Impact Player rule for domestic T20 tourney after retaining it for IPL.<p>Higher than expected crowds at last season's home internationals against Pakistan and West Indies netted an extra A$7 million, while an additional A$11 million landed in the coffers from the ICC, Indian Premier League and the Indian tax office.</p><p>As a result, CA was able to fund a 7 per cent increase in player payments in the first year of the new pay deal.</p><p>At the grassroots level, CA reported an increase in registered participation in community cricket from 627,793 to 661,161, although there was a 3% drop in the number of junior cricketers.</p><p>"The strong growth in registered participation was the result of targeted programmes to increase participation in areas including 5-12 year-olds, women and girls and players of South Asian heritage," Hockley added.</p>