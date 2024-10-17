Home
Cricket Australia losses lower than expected, bumper paydays ahead

With a lucrative five-test home series against India starting in November and an Ashes series on home soil next year, the governing body can expect a big boost to revenue over the next 18 months.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:27 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 04:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketCricket Australia

