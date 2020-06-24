Cricket camps receive lukewarm response

The moment the state government gave permission for sporting academies to resume operations late last month, it was met with a huge cheer, especially among the cricket fraternity. However, all that hope has quickly turned into hopelessness as the rising Covid-19 cases and the resultant apprehension amongst parents has done no good for their ailing business.

Normally, the period between March to July sees the clubs make most of their revenues. Firstly, thousands of aspiring kids register for summer camps in March and many of them, after picking up interest during the ensuing three months, enroll for the annual programme in June-July. Much to their dismay, neither the summer camps nor fresh enrollments have taken place and many don't see things brightening up for at least a year.

"Normally, we would have 300-350 kids practicing on any given day but we are now operating at 15-20 per cent of our capacity. Weekends would be packed with 500-550 kids but that number has also emphatically declined. Also in June and July we get around 600 fresh registrations but as of today, I've got just around 25," rued Irfan Sait, director of Karnataka Institute of Cricket, where State cricketers like Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal and Veda Krishnamurthy train.

The situation is the same at the RX Cricket Academy, where India Test cricketer Mayank Agarwal trains. "It's a battle to get even 60-70 kids to come and train on a given day. Our weekends were so hectic earlier, I wouldn't have time for anything during the day. But now, I'm just sitting and contemplating, hoping for things to improve. I've barely got any new recruits. I've reconciled to the fact that this year will be horrendous," said RX Murali, instrumental in shaping the career of Agarwal.

While Sait and Murali have at least opened shutters, some are yet to resume operations because there are no takers. "Barely anyone is coming, so there's no point in opening our academy. Also, with the rising number of cases, we don't want to risk anything. I know it's hard for business but health and safety comes before anything. We will wait and watch before resuming operations," said PV Shashikanth, former Karnataka coach and head coach of Kanara Blues Cricket Academy.

BK Ravi, secretary of Basavanagudi Cricket Academy, felt he could understand why parents are unwilling to send their wards to camps. "Parents are apprehensive about sending their wards to school, so why would they send them to cricket coaching? Yes, we can give all the assurances and install all safety measures but fear will always be there. For every parent his son or daughter is precious and why would they risk sending them, especially when things appear to be getting out of control."

Murali said the only solution to cope with the current crisis is to downscale their operations. "We need to change our business model this year. I'm surviving thanks to some cricketers who play in State leagues and kids aged above 15 who are continuing to come. I don't see newer revenue generation. Most of my coaches are from other states and they've all gone back home. Will have to ask them to stay put there for one year. It's hard but that's the only way out. I can't afford to keep paying them."

Sait too agreed with Murali. "The state cricketers continue to train and when KSCA resumes its leagues, I feel the senior lot will continue to come and train. We have to learn to manage with that and cut down expenses on many fronts. It's going to be an extremely challenging year."