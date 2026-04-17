Cricket Canada faces ICC investigation over match-fixing, corruption charges

<p>Allegations of match-fixing have hit Cricket Canada which is under investigation for alleged breach of International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code. The breach reportedly happened during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-india-thrashes-new-zealand-by-96-runs-retains-t20-world-cup-title-3924805">ICC T20 World Cup</a> which was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. </p><p>Reports say the ICC is investigating a contentious over bowled by the Canadian side during their match against New Zealand which was held at Chennai. </p><p>The allegations came after the fifth estate, a Canadian investigative programme, aired a documentary titled 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket.'</p><p><strong>What is the ICC investigating?</strong></p><p>The issue under the lens is an over bowled by Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa while defending a total of 173 against the Kiwis.</p><p>Bajwa reportedly chose to bowl the fifth over in which he conceded 15 runs, which included a no-ball and a wide down the leg side. This happened after spinner Saad bin Zafar bowled a wicket-maiden in the third and Dilon Heylinger took a wicket in the fourth. </p>.Interim chief Tamim Iqbal vows to restore image after Bangladesh Cricket Board is dissolved .<p>Another issue being probed is a phone call involving then Canada coach Khurram Chohan in which he claimed that he was pressured by certain former Canadian crickets to pick specific players for the national team. According to ESPNcricinfo, the audio is under investigation since it leaked last year. The call also includes claims of match-fixing.</p><p>Another former coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, has made similar allegations that he was pressured during squad selections for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Dassanayake has sued Cricket Canada for wrongful dismissal after he was fired for not heeding to the demands. </p>