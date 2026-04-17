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Cricket Canada faces ICC investigation over match-fixing, corruption charges

Reports say the ICC is investigating an over bowled by the Canadian skipper in its match against New Zealand which took place in Chennai.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:34 IST
sportsCanadaCricketNew ZealandICC T20 World Cup

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