Cricket, cities, eccentricities

I frantically rushed to the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi for my second game. It looked far better than it has in ages, and the crowd was younger and more diverse, but it was one that spent more time looking at the game through the phone than it did with its own eyes. It was an unsettling realisation of the times we live in and what is to come. Still, they turned up, and that is a testimony of some sort, I suppose.