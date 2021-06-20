Cricket fans share memes on Twitter as rains delay India-NZ WTC Final

As heavy rains at Ageas Bowl in Southampton pushed the much anticipated India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final match dampening spirits, fans tried to pare some of the disappointment through hilarious memes on Twitter.
The Board of Cricket Control tweeted that "there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final”, which opened the floodgates.
.@DineshKarthik #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XdTkvyeOmt
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 18, 2021
The World Test Championship final match was set to start at 3 pm (IST) on Friday but was delayed due to rains. It was later announced that the match would start after the lunch break if the rains ceased. That did not happen. ICC has kept a day reserved to make up for the time lost due to the rain.
Everyone is getting ready for #WTCFinal#INDvNZ
Meanwhile rain: pic.twitter.com/4URCLDxkbz
— Ratnadeep Paul (@RatnadeepPaul16) June 18, 2021
After the toss was delayed and the players were forced to stay inside, fans made #rain the trending hashtag for the day, waiting for the match. Some netizens shared relatable memes, hilarious one-liners, and suggested some exceptional ideas to stop the rain and start the match.
#WTC21 to Rain in #Southampton pic.twitter.com/CA2RYfWW0r
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2021
Me contacting my friends in UK for weather updates right now ☔😭#WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ#MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/6Ol8UzK6qK
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 18, 2021
India and New Zealand fans watching rain delays together. 😂#INDvNZ #WTCFinal #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/LcO1TSAKlf
— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 18, 2021
#INDvNZ #WTC21 #SouthamptonWeather
People are eagerly waiting for #WTCFinal to kick off from today.
Meanwhile rain at Southampton pic.twitter.com/tDrZFb2XDD
— Aamir.Shaikh.05🇮🇳 (@Aamir_Shaikh_05) June 18, 2021
Some suggested Kedar Jadhav once again pray to rain gods to stop it from pouring, while others suggested Priyanka Chopra’s 2017 Met Gala gown to save the ground.
#WTCFinals #IndiaVsNewZealand #rain
The only way to save SOUTHAMPTON from rain: pic.twitter.com/cvXJXFsL60
— प्रशंसा🔪 (@bhakkk_lol) June 18, 2021
Need someone from team India to tell rain to move somewhere else like Kedar Jadhav did in 2019 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zrFZDwyHTk
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2021
It has been raining since the last few days in Southampton !
Day 1 of WTC Final expected to he washout! #INDvsNZ #WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal2021 #June18#ICCWTCFinal #WTCFinal
Mean While Rain : pic.twitter.com/0lUsav1CGl
— Aryan (@aryn_vrm) June 18, 2021
