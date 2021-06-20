Cricket fans turn to memes as rains delay WTC Final

Cricket fans share memes on Twitter as rains delay India-NZ WTC Final

The World Test Championship final match was set to start at 3 pm (IST) on Friday but was delayed due to rains

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 17:02 ist
ICC has kept a day reserved to make up for the time lost due to the rain. Credit: Reuters Photo

As heavy rains at Ageas Bowl in Southampton pushed the much anticipated India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final match dampening spirits, fans tried to pare some of the disappointment through hilarious memes on Twitter. 

The Board of Cricket Control tweeted that "there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final”, which opened the floodgates.

The World Test Championship final match was set to start at 3 pm (IST) on Friday but was delayed due to rains. It was later announced that the match would start after the lunch break if the rains ceased. That did not happen. ICC has kept a day reserved to make up for the time lost due to the rain.

After the toss was delayed and the players were forced to stay inside, fans made #rain the trending hashtag for the day, waiting for the match. Some netizens shared relatable memes, hilarious one-liners, and suggested some exceptional ideas to stop the rain and start the match.

Some suggested Kedar Jadhav once again pray to rain gods to stop it from pouring, while others suggested Priyanka Chopra’s 2017 Met Gala gown to save the ground. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
India
sports
New Zealand
WTC
India vs New Zealand

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 