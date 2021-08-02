Cricket great Shane Warne tests positive for Covid-19

Cricket great Shane Warne tests positive for Covid-19

The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men's team

AP
AP, London,
  • Aug 02 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 08:10 ist
Cricket great Shane Warne tests positive for Covid. Credit: AFP Photo

Cricket great Shane Warne was absent from London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men's team for the Lord's-based franchise.

"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
Sports News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Australia
Shane Warne

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 