Ton-up Jaiswal keeps India afloat

Whenever the ball was pitched or tossed up, he was quick to dance down the track and smack it into the stands — a facet which the Indian batters of yore were famous for and the current generation, especially the ones who graduate quickly to international cricket without enough toil on the domestic circuit, lack. Such was Jaiswal’s courage, even when Stokes placed fielders in the deep, he confidently strode down and didn’t blink to take the aerial route.