Cricket’s big American dream

“This is big for cricket in America,” says Nosthush Kenjige, a Bengalurean who moved to the States a few years ago and is now part of the US national team. “We have always had dreams of playing in a World Cup, but we didn’t think it would happen like this. The Indian diaspora in America deserves more than just catching glimpses of the IPL. We needed the real deal, and this is as big as it gets.”