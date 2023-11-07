Cricket WC: Bengal Guv praises India's victory against SA, credits 'Modi's concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

On Sunday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their remarkable victory against South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. India secured their eighth consecutive win by defeating South Africa with a commanding margin of 243 runs.

During his praise for India's outstanding performance in the World Cup, Governor Bose also mentioned how "Modi’s idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat" has transcended various domains, including the realm of sports.

“India has once again proved that we are second to none. Narendra Modi ji’s concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is spreading across all fields, including sports. We have proved to the whole world that India is Aatmanirbhar. It is a victory for all the people of India,” Bose said.

In response to the West Bengal Governor's comments, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale questioned whether the Prime Minister should be attributed with credit for Virat's exceptional century and India's triumph in the match.

"Modi to be credited for Virat’s brilliant century & India’s victory today? This is a new low even for the West Bengal Governor," Gokhale tweeted.