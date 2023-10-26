ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka break English hearts

Bengaluru: For all the inferences given to England’s off-colour displays this World Cup, their lack of aggressive batting intent was the chief talking point.

But this very approach led to England’s dramatic downfall here on Thursday, as Sri Lanka handed them a crushing eight-wicket defeat.

There is a fine line between picking the right moments to up the scoring and displaying outright carelessness while setting a target.

England’s batters fell victim to the latter, as Sri Lanka’s bowlers ironed out their early waywardness and zeroed in on a ruthlessly efficient line and length to bowl England out for a paltry 156.