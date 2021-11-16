Cricketer in racism row says he felt 'humiliated'

Cricketer in racism row tells British lawmakers he felt 'humiliated'

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 16 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 16:19 ist
Azeem Rafiq. Credit: AFP Photo/Handout/PRU

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a committee of British lawmakers on Tuesday he felt "isolated and humiliated" by the racist treatment he received while playing for the club.

An independent report found the Pakistan-born player was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" while Rafiq himself said he had been driven to thoughts of suicide over the way he was treated.

"I felt, isolated, humiliated at times," Rafiq told a parliamentary hearing into the case.

Cricket
sports
United Kingdom
Racism

