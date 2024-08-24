Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from cricket

New Delhi: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey.

The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.