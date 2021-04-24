Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother succumbs to virus

Naina J A
  • Apr 24 2021, 14:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Indian women cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s mother Cheluvamba Devi succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, at a hospital in Kadur, Chikkamagaluru district. She was 67.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and was in home isolation. As she developed complications on Friday night, she was rushed to a hospital in Kadur, where she breathed her last.

As a precautionary measure, the taluk administration conducted the last rites in the land owned by the family. Cheluvamba Devi is survived by her husband S G K Murthy, two daughters and a son.

