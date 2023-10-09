Cricket set to be included in 2028 Olympics after 128 years, ICC 'delighted'

Cricket is set to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic programme alongside flag football, baseball and softball, according to a report.

The Guardian reported that cricket's inclusion in the Olympics will be confirmed at the 141st International Olympic Committee session that gets underway in Mumbai on October 15.

The International Cricket Council, in a statement, expressed delight at LA28 organising committee recommending the sport's inclusion at the Summer Games.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) is delighted at the decision of the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to recommend cricket for inclusion at the Games.

"After a two-year process, in which the ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the IOC," said the ICC in a statement.

The newspaper also reported that lacrosse and squash could be proposed as additional sports for the 2028 Summer Games.

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England and France battled for the gold medal.

“We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics.