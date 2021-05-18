'AB de Villiers not to come out of int'l retirement'

CSA says AB de Villiers will not come out of international retirement

The statement was reportedly made after CSA announced the team for a tour of the West Indies

PTI
PTI, Johannesburg,
  • May 18 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 18:20 ist
AB de Villiers. Credit: PTI File Photo

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced that AB de Villiers won't be coming out of international retirement ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, saying that he has decided "once and for all" that his mind will not change.

CSA said that "discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final."

The statement was reportedly made after CSA announced the team for a tour of the West Indies.

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.

However, last month the 37-year-old versatile cricketer said it would be "fantastic" to make an international comeback ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

"If I can slot in, it will be fantastic," de Villiers had said after he playing match-winning innings for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now-suspended IPL in April.

Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, de Villiers had then said he will have a chat with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher at the end of IPL 2021 while assessing his form and fitness after RCB's campaign in the 14th season of the T20 tournament.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AB de Villiers
Cricket

What's Brewing

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

H D Deve Gowda turns 88: Lesser known facts about him

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

Durban's poor feel left behind in bold climate goals

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

'Sardar Ka Grandson' movie review: A disappointment

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

24 dead as cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

 