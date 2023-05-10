CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

More to follow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 23:21 ist
Chennai players celebrate a wicket. Credit: AFP Photo

The M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have defeated Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match.

Pathirana took 3 wickets for 37 runs while Deepak Chahar registered two scalps for 28 runs in his three overs.

Chennai have now climbed to the second spot on the league table.

 

More to follow...

