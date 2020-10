Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

Kings XI Punjab: 178 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 63, Nicholas Pooran 33; Shardul Thakur 2/39).

Chennai Super Kings: 181 for no loss in 17.4 overs (Shane Watson 83 not out, Faf de Plessis 87 not out).