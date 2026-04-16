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CSK lodges complaint with BCCI over 'offensive' song during match against RCB

CSK argued that the song by musician Gana Appu mocked the Tamil identity with stereotypes, and questioned the conduct of the DJ.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:10 IST
sportsSports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketIPLRCBBCCI

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