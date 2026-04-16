CSK lodges complaint with BCCI over 'offensive' song during match against RCB

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-csk-defeat-kkr-by-32-runs-3968027">Chennai Super Kings</a> (CSK) have expressed disappointment over the 'insult' it faced during its match against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcb-rout-lsg-to-go-top-of-table-3969387">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> (RCB) on April 5. According to reports, the team's management has lodged a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an offensive song that was played during the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. </p><p>CSK is reportedly upset over the 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney' track that the DJ played. The franchise argued that the song by musician Gana Appu mocked the Tamil identity with stereotypes, and questioned the conduct of the DJ. </p><p>"The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it," CSK's managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.</p>.IPL 2026 | Blow for CSK as Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of tournament with quadriceps injury.<p>Apparently, this is not the first time the song has been used against the CSK. Last year, RCB shared a video of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma singing the song ahead of their clash, drawing backlash from CSK fans. </p><p>Viswanathan reportedly said that there were no such provocative incidents since last year until now.</p><p>CSK is having a tough season as the five-time champions are at the 8th position with three losses and just two wins in five matches. RCB, on the other hand, is at the top of the table with four wins and just one loss.</p>