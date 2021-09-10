CSK, Punjab Kings trying to get their players in Manchester to Dubai via commercial flight

CSK, Punjab Kings trying to get players to Dubai

Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid

  • Sep 10 2021, 21:58 ist
Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are looking to get their Indian and English players on a commercial plane to UAE on Saturday after the fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

Captain K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Dawid Malan are the Punjab players who are in Manchester.

Before Covid struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE.

"Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said: "In all likelihood, our players will fly out from Manchester tomorrow."

Indian players have been in their rooms in Manchester since junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

