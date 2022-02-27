CSK to launch Super Kings Academy in Chennai, Salem

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings will be establishing the Super Kings Academy -- cricket coaching centres for both boys and girls -- which will be functional from April in Chennai and Salem.

The Super Kings Academy will start with two centres and spread to other places over time, said a press release here on Sunday.

The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at suburban Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation.

The academies will operate throughout the year.

"We have been involved with cricket for five decades and believe this is an ideal way to give back to the sport. This will be the right opportunity for us to share our experience and help nurture the next generation of cricketers," Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan was quoted as saying in the release.

He further said, "With experienced coaches and best of facilities, the Super Kings Academy will not only provide top class coaching but also take a holistic approach in guiding boys and girls."

Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australia batter Mike Hussey termed it a fantastic initiative.

"I think this gives opportunities to so many youngsters out there to get access to some great facilities, great coaching and then hopefully improve their game and come up the ranks and then one day, it would be awesome to see a number of players coming out of these academies playing for CSK in the IPL," Hussey said.

On his part, CSK bowling coach L Balaji said it is a great initiative from the franchise.

"Budding cricketers from various parts of the country will definitely benefit. Over the years, CSK have conducted a lot of junior level cricket tournaments (Junior Super Kings) with schools across the state. There have been a lot of cricketers who have been sent overseas for exposure," he said.

"The Academy in Salem is going to help other districts which are nearby as well. In modern day cricket, your boundaries shouldn't be restricted to major cities.

"India is a vast country with a lot of talent. I feel they deserve the exposure and that's what CSK is trying to achieve with this (academy)," he added.

