CSK win toss, opt to bat first against DC

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
CSK's XI remained unchanged, while DC brought in Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya. Ishant Sharma is not in the lineup for this game while Prithvi Shaw, who slammed 54 off 38 balls in their last outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, is one of the impact substitutes.
A win here will take CSK closer to a top-two finish but a loss will force them to depend on results of the other remaining games amid an intense race to the play-offs.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled
3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6
Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts
Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured