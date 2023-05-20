CSK win toss, opt to bat first against DC

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

CSK's XI remained unchanged, while DC brought in Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya. Ishant Sharma is not in the lineup for this game while Prithvi Shaw, who slammed 54 off 38 balls in their last outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, is one of the impact substitutes.

A win here will take CSK closer to a top-two finish but a loss will force them to depend on results of the other remaining games amid an intense race to the play-offs.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.