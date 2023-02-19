Cummins disappointed with second innings batting

Pat Cummins and Co are mostly going to hit the greens and get in a few rounds of golf before moving to Indore in a few days’ time for their next assignment: the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from March 1.

While it seems like a casual round of golf will help take their mind off the debacle in Delhi, it’s unlikely that that is going to be the case.

Listening to the Australian skipper address the media in the wake of their 6-wicket loss on Saturday, you could sense deep disappointment with shades of resignation.

“We were in a good position in this game, and then it was a repeat of the second innings in Nagpur,” he said in reference to being bowled out for 91 last week. “It’s disappointing. We learnt from our mistakes in Nagpur and it showed in the first innings of this game, but we let it slip in the second innings.”

Between heavy sighs and a jaded look, Cummins offered that they were guilty of playing far too many shots in an effort to undo the stand-and-watch approach they used, and failed with, in Nagpur.

“We went the other way and it backfired,” he conceded. “The idea was right, but we weren’t able to execute. Also, Indian spinners know how to use these conditions to their advantage so it’s never easy playing against them.”

“We should have applied ourselves better though,” he added. Cummins also revealed that Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood should be ready in time for the third Test, while Swepson, who flew home for the birth of his first child before the second Test, is likely to be flown back to India.

Cummins did not comment on David Warner’s availability for the next game but revealed that he was at the ground on Saturday, and could well be up for selection.

Warner suffered from a concussion and a hairline fracture to the left elbow after being struck by a couple of bouncers from Mohammed Siraj in the first innings. He was subbed by Matt Renshaw for the second innings.