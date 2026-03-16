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Current Indian side strongest T20I team ever: Ponting

“The IPL games are every bit as big as international games anyway, so this Indian team came in well primed with great balance and a great squad," Ponting said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaRicky PontingT20I

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