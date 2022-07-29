CWG: India win toss, opt to bat against Australia

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their preliminary round group A match of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

India have handed a debut to pacer Meghna Singh.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.