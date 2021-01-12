Dashing Rishabh Pant needs strong backing

When Rishabh Pant was favoured over the accomplished Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test in Melbourne following the Adelaide massacre, the move was panned heavily. Many felt, and rightfully so, that Saha should have continued owing to his superior keeping skills. With India winning the second Test and pretty much everything going their way, Pant escaped the wrath. But when Pant dropped two catches on the opening day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the critics erupted with their sharpened knives.

"Pant needs to improve his wicket-keeping before being picked again."

"When it comes to Test cricket keeping skills should be preferred over batting."

The debate raged over social media, studios and in newspaper columns.

Test cricket, unlike T20s, offers individuals and teams a chance to make a comeback after an early beating. It’s the perfect stage to show character and class. Pant chose his on the fifth day. Promoted to No. 5, ahead of Hanuma Vihari, the left-hander took apart the Australians in exhilarating fashion that had those, who had woken up to early to catch the action, eating out of his hands.

Nathan Lyon preyed on the ego of a tigerish Pant. He stationed fielders at long-on and long-off and dared the Delhiite to take him on. Pant, battling a poor run of form that has cost him his place in the limited-over sides to KL Rahul, was up for it. A batting foundation built on confidence and aggression, Pant, after having assessed the conditions, chose to fight fire with fire, the only way he knows. He missed out on a century by just three runs with Lyon having the last laugh, but his brutal 118-ball knock proved why the team management believes in him and why the youngster needs to be persisted with despite his obvious flaws.

“We should back him, no doubt about it,” MSK Prasad, the former chief selector under whose chairmanship the youngster was fast-tracked into international cricket in 2017, told DH. “He’s a genuine match-winner with the bat but his keeping needs plenty of improvement. Until he does that, the debate will keep raging on.”

Prasad felt Pant’s early ascension to international level may be the reason why his keeping skills have not developed fully. “Pant was just 21 when he made his Test debut in England. Wicketkeeping, like bowling and batting, is a specialist skill and one needs to hone it to become perfect. Pant has not had time to work on them because he’s been busy playing cricket. I have a feeling he’s not devoting much time to improving his keeping.

“He needs to take some time off playing and spend time at the NCA under the supervision of Kiran More or any specialist wicket-keeping coach. In sports, if you want excel, you need to put in hours at the training ground. Pant needs to do that. Keep taking 100s of balls from spinners and pacers at the training ground. I don’t want to get into the technicalities of his keeping, but the coaches working with him will know. I’m sure they’ll be giving him plenty of feedback. He needs listen to that and improve.

“When MS (Dhoni) came into the Indian team, he came in primarily because of his batting skills. He wasn’t the most technically gifted, batting or keeping, but he worked extremely hard in improving those facets of the game. There was stiff competition for him but he kept all of them out with his hardwork and determination. He became an unshakable force. Pant adores MS and he needs to do what the legend did. Put in those long hours at training. Once his keeping improves, he’ll be an asset to this Indian side, a genuine match winner that we’ve been seeking since MS’ retirement.”

Having made a smashing arrival in the international arena, the journey post that has not been rosy for Pant. From being picked to the World Cup 2019 side purely on the chorus led by journalists and fans to now losing his place in the limited-over sides, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the southpaw. As Prasad opined, he needs to work a lot on his keeping. But his dashing batting is something this Indian side really needs.

Skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri often talk about intent and being aggressive. Pant is exactly that. A guy who can excite you one day but annoy you the next. He needs to be backed, nurtured, groomed and handed the licence to thrill. The Rahanes and the Pujaras are there to play the anchor roles anyway!