David Warner praises resilient Sri Lankans after series

David Warner sends heartfelt message to resilient Sri Lankans after series conclusion

Despite Sri Lanka's crippling economic crisis, people showed up for the matches in the thousands

IANS
IANS, Galle,
  • Jul 12 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 16:45 ist
Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner walks away after his dismissal during the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on July 11, 2022. Credit: AFP File Photo

Veteran Australia opener David Warner has penned a heartfelt messaged for the warm and welcoming people of Sri Lanka, who braved the economic and political crisis in the country, to turn out in huge numbers to witness the keenly-contested month-long series between the two countries.

The island nation is passing through its the worst crisis in more than seven decades with severe shortage of fuel, medicines and essential commodities in the wake of the political instability in the country.

Also read | Virat Kohli sustains groin strain, likely to miss first ODI against England

Still, people turned out in droves to witness the matches, and cheer not just the home team but also the Australians, to express their gratitude to the visitors for agreeing to visit the country amid the turmoil.

Even Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was overwhelmed by the response his team received during the limited-over series, comprising three T20I and five ODIs, which concluded at the R. Premadasa Stadium on June 24. Thousands of people in Australia's traditional colours had descended on the R. Premadasa Stadium for the final ODI in a show of solidarity for the visiting team.

On Monday, at the conclusion of the two-Test series, Warner took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Sri Lankans.

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip," said Warner.

Also read | ICC gives Pant the pride of place in its promotional video for T20 World Cup

While the country was in the grip of protests with millions of people coming on the streets to demand the resignation of the Sri Lankan President, the month-long series went off smoothly with not a minute's disruption.

"What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family. #respect #love #cricket," added Warner.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

David Warner
Australia
Sri Lanka
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 