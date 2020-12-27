David Warner uncertain for third Test: Justin Langer

David Warner uncertain for third Test against India, says Justin Langer

Joe Burns is under scrutiny for his unimpressive knocks

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Dec 27 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 11:15 ist
David Warner has been batting in the nets but is experiencing a niggle in his groin, which could prove costly while running between the wickets. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Opening batsman David Warner is doing everything he can to recover from a groin injury but is still no certainty to play in the third test against India, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.

Warner tore an adductor muscle in the leadup to the four-test series and was ruled out of the Adelaide opener as well as the ongoing 'Boxing Day' test in Melbourne.

The third test starts on Jan. 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"As we've said for the last few weeks, there's no one more professional and he's doing everything possible," Langer told host broadcaster Channel 7.

"We saw him bat the day before the game. He's batting again (in the nets) this afternoon here at the MCG. So in terms of his batting, he's flying.

"It's just .... he's still having some trouble with his groin, and we know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets, the way his movement is all the time.

"We still have a few more days until the next test match. Fingers crossed he's ready to go."

In Warner's absence, Matthew Wade has been promoted to the top of the order to partner with Joe Burns, with young all-rounder Cameron Green included in the middle order.

Burns and Wade produced opening stands of 16 and 70 in Adelaide, and 10 in the first innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on day one of the second test on Saturday.

It is unclear who would make way for Warner, but Burns is under scrutiny despite scoring an unbeaten 51 in Adelaide as Australia chased down a paltry victory target to win the test by eight wickets in three days.

The Queensland righthander scored eight in the first innings at Adelaide and a duck in Melbourne on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
India
Australia vs India
David Warner
Test cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Justin Langer

What's Brewing

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 