Day 1 of first Test between India and New Zealand called off due to rain

The play was called off at 2.34 PM as heavy rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after relenting for about half an hour earlier.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:36 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 04:23 IST
