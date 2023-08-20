Day people stop coming to stadiums, they might start caring: Fans criticise World Cup scheduling, ticketing mess

Now, another change is on the cards with the Hyderabad state unit wanting a one-day gap between games scheduled on October 9 and 10, potentially putting fans in more uncertainty.

When India co-hosted the 50-over showpiece in 2011, the BCCI was not the financial behemoth that it has now become. However, the sale of tickets began in June 2010, giving the fans enough time to plan their travel around the country.