Day/night Test: India 35/1 at tea vs Bangla's 106

India were 35 for one off 12 overs at tea on the opening day of their Day/Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 13 and seven respectively.

The visitors were dismissed for 106 off 30.3 overs.

Ishant Sharma bagged five wickets, Umesh Yadav got three and Mohammed Shami two.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque elected to bat.

The Virat Kohli-led India have not made any change to the side that won the opening Test in Indore.

Bangladesh made two changes to their line-up with Al-Amin Hossain and Naeem Hasan coming in to replace Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan.

The two teams are playing with the pink ball for the first time and fans have responded enthusiastically. The first four days of the game are sold out.

A silver coin, brought out specially for the game, was used for toss.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hasan and some of India's biggest cricket icons such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are in attendance at the historic match.

"We want people coming back to the game," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who made the match possible by convincing the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree.

This is just the 12th Day/Night game.

Also present at the Eden Gardens on Friday are a host of Indian sporting stars such as Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom, and Grand Slam-winning tennis star Sania Mirza.

The teams:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.

(With inputs from PTI)