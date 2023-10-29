De Leede demands ICC's attention for 'bigger nation' status

"And we also want to try and get the ICC's attention to start looking at us as a potentially bigger nation in the coming years. So definitely every win helps."

It is, however, unclear whether the Dutchman's demand for a Test status for the country and more exposure will be entertained by the world body. Domestic cricket structure is one of the major critreria in awarding a country Test status and the Dutch cricketers mostly play country cricket for exposure.