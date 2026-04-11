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'Dear Vaibhav, well done': Virat Kohli signs Sooryavanshi's cap for match-winning knock

The 15-year-old continues to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 06:45 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCBRajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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