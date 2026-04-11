'Dear Vaibhav, well done': Virat Kohli signs Sooryavanshi's cap for match-winning knock

<p>Guwahati: For a young cricketer, a few words of praise from superstar Virat Kohli can feel like a standing ovation, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rr-vs-rcb-live-score-updates-ipl-barasapara-cricket-stadium-guwahati-rajat-patidar-virat-kohli-riyan-parag-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-3963327">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a> had his moment after yet another breathtaking performance in the IPL.</p><p>The 15-year-old continues to carve a fearless reputation, taking on the best with remarkable ease. Fresh from unsettling Jasprit Bumrah, he went after Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, smashing a stunning 78 off just 26 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.</p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new normal: Even Bumrah not spared if the ball is there to be hit.<p>After the match, Kohli signed the youngster's cap and left a simple but special message: "Dear Vaibhav, well done."</p><p>The innings also propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Orange Cap.</p><p>Rajasthan Royals stayed unbeaten with four wins in as many games, while the defending champions suffered their first loss of the campaign.</p>