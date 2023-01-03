Debutant Shivam Mavi shines as India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs in first T20I

India won the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 2 runs, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat first, the hosts posted a total of 162 runs, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel, putting on good displays.

On the bowling front, debutant Shivam Mavi bagged 4 wickets, while pacers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel took 2 each.

India currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.

The second match will be played on Thursday, at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.