Debutant Shivam Mavi shines as India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs in first T20I

India won the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 2 runs, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday.
Sent in to bat first, the hosts posted a total of 162 runs, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel, putting on good displays.
On the bowling front, debutant Shivam Mavi bagged 4 wickets, while pacers Umran Malik and Harshal Patel took 2 each.
India currently leads the 3-match series 1-0.
The second match will be played on Thursday, at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube