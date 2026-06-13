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Homesportscricket

Debutants Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar take three wickets each as India restrict Afghanistan to 194 even as Gurbaz slams ton

Dubey was slightly expensive but returned 3/47 from his allotted five overs while Brar remained consistent in his pace to return 4.5-0-27-3.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:49 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanDharamsalaIndia vs Afghanistan

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