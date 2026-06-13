Debutants Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar take three wickets each as India restrict Afghanistan to 194 even as Gurbaz slams ton

<p>Dharamsala: Debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar took three wickets apiece but Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quickfire 102 powered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>to 194 in their rain-truncated opening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odi">ODI </a>against India here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The contest was reduced to a 25-overs-per-side affair due to relentless rain earlier in the day.</p>.<p>Dubey was slightly expensive but returned 3/47 from his allotted five overs while Brar remained consistent in his pace to return 4.5-0-27-3.</p>.Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz shatters records with 48-ball ton against India.<p>But it was the Afghan opener who dazzled with a 51-ball 102 which included eight hits to the fence and as many over it.</p>.<p>Brief scores: Afghanistan 194 in 24.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 102; Arshdeep Singh 2/27, Gurnoor Brar 3/27, Harsh Dubey 3/47, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/31) vs India.</p>