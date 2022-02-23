Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of India-Sri Lanka T20 series

Chahar and Suryakumar ruled out of India-SL T20 series

Chahar suffered an injury to his right quadriceps while bowling against West Indies

  • Feb 23 2022, 11:13 ist
The duo sustained injuries. Credit: BCCI Photo

Batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of India's three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home, BCCI said on Wednesday.

Yadav was adjudged player of the T20 series in India's 3-0 win against West Indies at home and scored a match-winning 65 off 31 balls in the last match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The 31-year-old from Mumbai suffered a hairline fracture while fielding during the same match and will miss the series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Lucknow.

Chahar suffered an injury to his right quadriceps while bowling against West Indies.

The BCCI did not name any replacements to their squad and said both players will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to manage their injuries.

The second and third T20s matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Dharamsala.

