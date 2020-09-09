Deepak Chahar tests Covid-19 negative twice, back to team hotel

Chahar tests Covid negative twice, back to team hotel

Deepak Chahar.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday returned a second negative test for coronavirus, paving way for his return to team bubble in the UAE, where IPL starts September 19.

Chahar and one more cricketer had tested positive for the dreaded virus along with several other members of the CSK contingent after reaching Dubai for the league.

"Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for Covid 19 and is back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

"Now as per BCCI protocol, he will undergo a cardiovascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that, he will have another Covid-19 test and if he is negative he can join the training," Viswanathan said.

Deepak has completed 14-day isolation in a separate hotel.

Asked how many more days will it take for the seamer to comeback, Viswanathan said, "It depends on his recovery. I can't put a timeline but another four days minimum. But it's not confirmed."

