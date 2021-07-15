Deepak Hooda quits Baroda cricket team

Deepak Hooda quits Baroda cricket team

Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Jul 15 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 15:50 ist
The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs. Credit: Instagram Photo/@deepakhooda30

Experienced batsman Deepak Hooda has expectedly left the Baroda cricket team after a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya last season.

He has been granted NOC by the Baroda Cricket Association.

The development was confirmed to PTI on Thursday by BCA secretary Ajit Lele.

In January, the BCA had suspended Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for the last domestic season for "indiscipline" and "bringing disrespect to the game."

Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him.

The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs, with nine hundred, 15 fifties. A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan termed the development as a “huge loss”.

“How many cricket associations will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing,” tweeted Pathan. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
Irfan Pathan
Krunal Pandya

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 