Defeating T20's own purpose

Half a decade ago, Star Network discussed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to start the Indian Premier League games at 7.00 pm IST as opposed to 8.00 pm IST.

Well, it’s time to restart talks with the irrationally reticent Board because even 7.30 pm starts aren’t enough at this point, least of all with the addition of reviews for wides and no-balls (waist-high) this year.

The Star network in 2018 - after coughing up over Rs 16,000 crores for media rights for a four-year cycle - were concerned that games were getting over too late, well past midnight in some cases. They also insisted it would mean a bigger patch of prime-time television, and more sponsors and advertisements.

The Board, acknowledging the discussion with broadcasters, came halfway, agreeing to a 7:30 pm start. But captains and players were not particularly impressed even though it was eating into their sleep.

Also Read | Suyash is normal leg-break bowler but with x-factor: Rana

This is what MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, had to say last year: “When you have dew in your mind and you are batting first, you want to get those extra 10-15 runs - that was normally at 8.00 pm start games. (Now the) 7.30 start means the opposition will have at least half an hour when there will be very little amount of dew on the field, which means it will not come on as nicely as it will in the second innings."

In essence, the former India skipper noted that an 8.00 pm start would not give the chasing side an advantage. The same Dhoni was caught sleeping on the floor of an airport not long ago because he didn’t have enough time to recover after a late game.

Though the irony is unmistakable, Dhoni’s stance is a valid one as the skipper of one of the most successful teams in the tournament. He’s alright losing sleep for the cause and coughing up Rs 12-lakh fines because he is in the business of winning. The fans might not be so inclined, even those with a team to follow.

In accordance with the IPL’s latest playing conditions, each IPL game should end in 200 minutes, meaning the teams have 180 minutes to bowl 240 balls - 1.33 balls a minute - including 20 minutes of stoppage time wherein 10 minutes (in five-minute splits) are for Strategic Time-Outs and another ten minutes are offered between innings.

Not a single game which has witnessed 40 overs being bowled has concluded in the stipulated time this season. Some matches have even lasted about four hours as opposed to three hours and 20 minutes of stipulated time. These inordinate delays defeat the very purpose of the abridged version of the game.

“We will have to visit this issue in the next meeting, and with broadcasters,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal tells DHoS. “I think one of the reasons this is happening is because we have allowed reviews for wides and no-balls, but we can’t tell now as to how much of a factor that plays in games getting delayed. I don’t think ratings are a concern as of now, but we will have to look at how this delay can be dealt with, we are going to talk to match referees and the other officials to see how we can fix this.

“We are cognisant of the situation and we are not sleeping on it,” he adds, sarcasm unmistakable.

Dhumal noted that they had made one ‘major’ change to the playing condition with an eye on speeding up play. They are currently reprimanding over-rate offenders by reducing one fielder outside the circle (the norm is five after power play) in the instance of a bowling team not completing the quota of overs in a stipulated time (90 minutes). This is also applicable to T20 Internationals.

The minimum over rate set by rule makers stands at 14.11 overs per hour, meaning bowling teams should be able to finish 42.33 overs, ignoring time taken by Time-Outs.

Playing conditions read thus: “In uninterrupted matches, this means that the 20th over should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings. For delayed or 24 interrupted matches where an innings is scheduled to be less than 20 overs, the maximum time of 90 minutes shall be reduced by 4 minutes 15 seconds for every over by which the innings is reduced.”

It sounds easy enough. But what when balls go missing or are changed because of dew, DRS calls, a short break for the inclusion of Impact Players, review on wides and no-balls, third umpires being invoked for run outs, stumpings, spider cam issues, sight screen problems, dogs, gear delay, medical time-outs, innings break, floodlight issues?

“It becomes very hectic (when matches get over so late). You need to recover very well as in this competition, you need to play two matches in three days also at times. Then there is travel also. So, it does take a toll on the body,” Kuldeep Yadav told DH last year. “You need to maintain yourself, eat well and sleep well. It’s a bit hectic.”

While this doesn’t absolve players and captains of their lackadaisical approach (irrespective of their attempts to mollify their effects) when it comes to time, one can’t ignore that a fair bit happens during the course of a T20. That said empathy can be extended to the furious pace at which they need to play at in order to play within the stipulated time.

Yes, they get paid to do so, and are professional athletes, but still…

Leagues around the world have adopted novel techniques to ensure games conclude on time, but public and broadcaster gripes will never abate. That’s only normal because these games are eating into their time.

When former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar called for a major rule change recently, saying: “After bowling two-three consecutive wides, the batter should get a free hit. All these wides and all really delay the game, so definitely food for thought next year."

Ian Bishop, the former West Indian pacer and commentator, shot down the suggestion saying: “ridiculous idea.”

The fact is, the IPL GC has some thinking to do before dismissing ideas. Dhumal offers: “We are looking at all things, wides, no-balls, and everything. That said, it is early in the tournament and we are not planning on ignoring any aspect. We understand that these games are going on for too long. Why don’t you tell us what we should do?”

He wasn’t abrasive in saying so, he sounded helpless. He was looking for suggestions. Got any that appeases everyone? They're asking.