Defence returns to be king as young Aadesh takes wings

At a time when the demands of T20 cricket have forced the younger lot to inculcate a reckless approach to batting, Aadesh Urs comes as a relief to purists. Poignantly enough, he picks Kane Williamson as his favourite.

“I always wanted to be like Williamson,” says Aadesh. “I love his batting and his captaincy. He’s always so calm, even when the team is losing. I didn’t model my batting after him but his temperament is something I am trying to learn from.”

“I love (Virat) Kohli too, and how he plays the game, so much aggression, but it’s Williamson for me.”

Taking to the sport following a summer-break trip to Mysuru as a 6-year-old, Aadesh approached his father - Ananth - and insisted on pursuing cricket as most children do his age on his return to Jayanagar.

Only, unlike a significant percentage of children his age who digress and never return, Aadesh stuck to the sport and learnt aplenty as his liberal household provided the youngster with the necessities and encouragement.

After a brief stint at the Jayanagar National College Cricket Academy, Aadesh moved to the Karnataka Institute of Cricket. The move paid off as his success in the academy, which in itself is a feat given the sheer volume of cricketers, translated to school cricket.

“At the age nine he made it to the under-12 school team,” said Ananth, a businessman by profession. “He then captained the under-12 team and subsequently played for the under-14 team for three years before captaining them in the BT Ramaiah Trophy. He’s now in the under-16 squad.”

Ananth reiterated that Aadesh is built for the long format, and Irfan Sait, the KIOC director, seconded the view, saying: “It’s rare to see someone so young with such solid technique. It’s watertight. It really is a standout. If he sticks to these basics, he’s going places.

Speaking of which, Aadesh already has begun his journey into the State team. At the time of this interaction, the 13-year-old was at the trials for the under-14 state team. Having been sent back last year for being too young, Aadesh was in the 26-member probables for the tournament to be held next month.

Aadesh has a long, long way to go, but there is reason enough to believe the right hands have provided the mould. Perhaps, it will stand the test of time.