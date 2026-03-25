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Defending champion RCB sold for record-breaking Rs 16,700 crore IPL deal

The consortium will acquire 100 per cent stake in RCB from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo plc.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 03:23 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 03:23 IST
Business NewsSports NewsCricketIPLRCBAditya Birla Group

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