Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

Despite Sanju Samson's half-century, the dull Rajasthan Royals failed to overpower Delhi Capitals' bowlers and suffered a 33-run defeat in the IPL clash in Abu Dhabi.

Royals lost their key batters early, inviting pressure from DC bowlers, who capitalised on an unaggressive approach by the chasing team.

Earlier, Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

For Rajasthan, Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller come in for Evin Lewis and Chris Morris.

Delhi have replaced the injured Marcus Stoinis with Lalit Yadav and will play with three overseas players.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Tabraiz Shamsi.

