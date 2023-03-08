Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 08 2023, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 00:22 ist
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the win during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Also Read | WTC reason behind tough pitches: Rahul Dravid

Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls.

Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).

UP Warriorz: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out; Jess Jonassen 3/43).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Women's Premier League

What's Brewing

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 