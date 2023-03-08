Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.
DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.
Also Read | WTC reason behind tough pitches: Rahul Dravid
Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls.
Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler.
Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).
UP Warriorz: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out; Jess Jonassen 3/43).
