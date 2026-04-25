Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian batter to score 150 runs in IPL

<p>New Delhi: KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual IPL score, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-weight-of-history-weighs-heavily-on-the-capitals-3945947">Delhi Capitals</a> to a mammoth 264 for 2 against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.</p><p>Setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset.</p>.<p>The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.</p><p>Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.</p><p>With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).</p>.<p>Dropped on 18 by Shashank Singh, he made full use of the reprieve, forging a 220-run stand with local boy Rana for the second wicket. It was second biggest stand in IPL history behind 229 set by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.</p>.IPL 2026 | Kohli-Padikkal masterclass, Krunal Pandya's heroism sinks Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.<p>Rana looked completely at ease on his home ground. His 44-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes, provided the perfect foil as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.</p><p>Rahul set the tone early, striking back-to-back boundaries in the second over before Pathum Nissanka chipped in with a crisp four.</p><p>Although Punjab struck an early blow with Nissanka top-edging to the keeper, their bowlers found little respite thereafter. They were also guilty of a few misfields, which only added to their woes.</p><p>Rahul and Rana seized control, punishing anything loose and propelling Delhi to 68 for one, DC's best powerplay score of the season before plundering 145 runs in the middle overs.</p><p>Rana then shifted gears in spectacular fashion, taking apart Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over for 28 runs.</p><p>The left-hander dealt exclusively in boundaries, smashing two sixes and four fours in a sequence of 6,4,4,4,4,6.</p><p>At the other end, Rahul was equally ruthless, taking a liking to Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 16th over, from which he plundered three sixes and a four, as Delhi tightened their grip on the contest.</p>