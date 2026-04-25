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Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian batter to score 150 runs in IPL

Setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:58 IST
sportsCricketKL RahulIPLDelhi Capitals

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