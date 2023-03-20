Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League Match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Pooja Vastrakar in place of Dhara Gujjar, while DC went with an unchanged side.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.