Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Pooja Vastrakar in place of Dhara Gujjar

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 20 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 20:01 ist
Mumbai Indians players celebrate their win in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against table-toppers Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League Match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Pooja Vastrakar in place of Dhara Gujjar, while DC went with an unchanged side.

Also Read — Gujarat Giants post 178 for 6 against UP Warriorz

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

