Despite hype and hoopla, World Cup opener turns a damp squib

Hoardings with players in exaggerated poses? Crowds with eager eyes for any bus that resembles team transport? Obnoxious music out of crackling stereo systems? Enthusiastic shopkeepers with fast hands at cash counters? Long queues to enter the behemoth called the Narendra Modi stadium?
Nothing. Not a single element, least of all spectacle, on the long drive to the stadium from Ahmedabad’s heart, suggested that cricket’s marquee tournament was going to kick off on Thursday afternoon. Even the stadium was not laced with sign boards ages to showcase that something important was afoot, save for the thousands of eager-to-please policemen with inane dictums.
If you had the patience perhaps you could have counted the number of people shielding themselves from the incorrigible heat by going as far back in the stands as possible. But even that exercise would not have taken long either for the stadium with a capacity of over a lakh housed no more than a few thousand or so people when the game got underway, and even they arrived only after the scheduled start of 2 pm.
Had there been an opening ceremony, it may have aided - at least in offering a pithy illusion - that the defending World Champions England and the team they defeated - New Zealand - in the 2019 World Cup final were setting the ball rolling for what is going to be an intense few weeks.
But the organisers had decided against it, owing to a ‘logistical nightmare’, aka miscalculation of how much time they had to prepare for the opening day.
Instead, it was Sachin Tendulkar, the official global ambassador for the World Cup, walking out to meek cheers from the few who realised who it was with the trophy in hand. After exchanging pleasantries with match referee and former team-mate Javagal Srinath, he settled in for the teams to enter while staring at what he had won alongside his mates in 2011.
Then, a group of kids with large flags ran onto the ground in hastily choreographed strides before unfurling that of England’s, of this World Cup logo, and then of New Zealand’s.
It was followed by an excuse for a fireworks show (a few sprinklers lined the red carpet for the players to walk out on), and then the anthems droned on to the satisfaction of a few travelling fans while the locals stood in support.
As an equally uninspiring game took centrestage, the crowds built up a tad, spiking to a still-unimpressive xxxx-odd by the time the game hit the second innings. Lest we forget, the organisers had doled out 40,000 complimentary tickets for women for this game and were giving them away free to more people as the day unfolded.
All this despite their announcement that all tickets were sold out for the game over 15 days ago. This, emblematically, is how disorganised this entire event has been.
From an absurdly late announcement of the schedule to the rejigging of the schedule with only weeks to go for the start. From barely-existent marketing strategies to the terrible organisation of the opening game.
Even the drumming bands to get the crowd going were last-minute additions and only came on as the match dove into the tenth over of England’s innings!
For a country which has hosted the World Cup for the fourth time, the first time as a standalone nation as opposed to co-hosting, it is unimaginable that they would get so much wrong.
It is still early days and there is reason to hope that the teething issues will be sorted out. But the fact that they let the ball slip on giving an event of this magnitude a deserving start will not go unnoticed.
Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, on his customary tour of the media enclosure did not seem to mind at all. “These things happen…” he said while walking away inside a bubble of security guards.
‘Well begun is only half done’, they say. Where does that leave this tournament then!