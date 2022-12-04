Bangladesh restrict India to 186 in 1st ODI

Despite K L Rahul's heroics, Bangladesh restrict India to 186 in first ODI

While Rahul was the star performer for India, Shakib Al-Hasan caused trouble for Indian batters, picking up 5 wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 14:40 ist
Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Despite an outstanding knock from India's vice-captain K L Rahul (73 off 70), India was restricted to 186 by Bangladesh, in the first of the three ODIs, at Dhaka's Sher-E-Bangla stadium.

While Rahul was the star performer for India, Shakib Al-Hasan caused trouble for Indian batters, picking up 5 wickets, while pacer Ebadot Hossain bagged 4 wickets to his name.

India have an overall 30-5 lead over the hosts in 50-over matches but lost their last series tour of Bangladesh 2-1 in 2015.

The second match will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 