Despite K L Rahul's heroics, Bangladesh restrict India to 186 in first ODI

Despite an outstanding knock from India's vice-captain K L Rahul (73 off 70), India was restricted to 186 by Bangladesh, in the first of the three ODIs, at Dhaka's Sher-E-Bangla stadium.

While Rahul was the star performer for India, Shakib Al-Hasan caused trouble for Indian batters, picking up 5 wickets, while pacer Ebadot Hossain bagged 4 wickets to his name.

India have an overall 30-5 lead over the hosts in 50-over matches but lost their last series tour of Bangladesh 2-1 in 2015.

The second match will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Teams

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

