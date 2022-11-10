Devastated, gutted, hurt: Pandya after T20 WC exit

Devastated, gutted, hurt: Pandya after T20 WC exit

Pandya smashed a sensational 33-ball 63 to lift India to a decent 168 for six but England knocked off the target in 16 overs

PTI
PTI, Adelaide,
  • Nov 10 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 22:00 ist

"Devastated, gutted, hurt", said star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals here on Thursday.

Pandya smashed a sensational 33-ball 63 to lift India to a decent 168 for six but England knocked off the target in 16 overs.

Read | Many senior Indian players to be eased out of T20 format next year, transition will kick off

"Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end," he tweeted.

"To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting."

India's next assignment will be the limited over tour of New Zealand where they will play three T20Is, and as many ODIs, starting November 18. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hardik Pandya
Sports News
Cricket
Twitter
Team India
T20 World Cup

What's Brewing

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

 