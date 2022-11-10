Devastated, gutted, hurt: Pandya after T20 WC exit

"Devastated, gutted, hurt", said star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals here on Thursday.

Pandya smashed a sensational 33-ball 63 to lift India to a decent 168 for six but England knocked off the target in 16 overs.

"Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end," he tweeted.

"To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting."

India's next assignment will be the limited over tour of New Zealand where they will play three T20Is, and as many ODIs, starting November 18.