Padikkal lays down the marker with daddy hundred

“Those two years were pretty frustrating more than anything else,” Padikkal said after scoring a career-best 193 that has put Karnataka in a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab. “I knew that I was batting pretty well before that. I was feeling good about my game. It so happened that I wasn’t able to contribute to my side which is always frustrating for me. This year I want to make sure I help the team, try and win games for them. That’s all I’ve been looking to do. My relief was more to do with the fact that I was able to put my team in a commanding position and from there we can look forward to winning it.”